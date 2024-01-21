Shaman King Flowers Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Shaman King has made a comeback with an anime taking on the official sequel series airing this month in Japan, and Shaman King Flowers is celebrating its run with the debut of its opening and ending theme sequences! Shaman King's anime is continuing its run with the very first adaptation of Hiroyuki Takei's official sequel series as part of the ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule. But fans outside of Japan are unfortunately going to have to wait a bit longer to see the new series for themselves as an international release has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

Shaman King Flowers is currently working its way through its debut season in Japan, and with the debut of its anime comes a new set of opening and ending theme sequences. So at least international fans can check them out from afar. The opening theme for the sequel is titled "Turn The World" as performed by Nana Mizuki, and you can find a creditless version in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Dear Panta Rhei" as performed by Sumire Uesaka, and you can find a creditless version in the video below.

Shaman King Flowers: Where to Watch

Shaman King Flowers is unfortunately not able to stream legally outside of Japan as of the time of this writing, and a license acquirement has still yet to be announced either. Takeshi Furuta returns from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime with Shoji Yonemura returning to handle the scripts and Mayuko Yamamoto providing the character designs. Returning cast members include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can currently catch up with the complete Shaman King reboot anime on Netflix if you wanted to get ready for the sequel.

How do you feel about Shaman King Flowers' opening and ending themes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!