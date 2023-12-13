Shaman King Flowers Shares New Trailer

Shaman King Flowers is one of the new anime releases leading the way in 2024, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the sequel anime series with a new trailer! Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga made a massive come back in the last few years with a new anime reboot adapting the now complete series, and it was such a hit that the anime announced that the sequel series would be getting an adaptation as well. Shaman King Flowers will be making its official anime debut next year, and it's getting closer to its premiere.

Shaman King Flowers is getting its very first anime as one of the new wave of releases hitting during the Winter 2024 anime schedule next January, and a new trailer has been released for the sequel introducing new members to the cast with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yohsuke Kamogawa and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Fra YVS. This is the fullest look at the newest sequel series anime yet, and you can check it out in motion with a new trailer for Shaman King Flowers below.

How to Watch Shaman King Flowers

Shaman King Flowers will be premiering on January 9th in Japan, but has yet to confirm any plans for an international release as of the time of this writing. Takeshi Furuta is returning from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime. Shoji Yonemura is returning to handle the scripts for the series, and Mayuko Yamamoto will be handling the character designs. Returning cast members from the reboot anime include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can catch up with the Shaman King reboot anime as Netflix if you wanted to see the original series.

What do you think of the newest look at Shaman King Flowers anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!