Shaman King Flowers Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Shaman King's returning to screens next year with a new anime adaptation for the official sequel series, and Shaman King Flowers has set its release date with a new trailer showing off its roster of characters! Hiroyuki Takei's classic Shaman King manga made a massive comeback with a brand new anime series adapting the complete story for the first real time, and when it came to an end, it was soon announced that the anime would be returning with a new adaptation taking on Takei's official manga sequel as well following the next generation of Shaman fighters and their adventures.

Shaman King Flowers' official sequel manga series ran with Shueisha's Jump X magazine back in 2012, and this new anime series will be the first time it's ever been adapted to screens. Shaman King previously announced it would be releasing some time in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the newest trailer for the sequel anime has announced it will be releasing on January 9th overseas. The anime has yet to reveal a release date internationally, but you can check out the newest trailer for Shaman King Flowers below.

What to Know for Shaman King Flowers

Shaman King Flowers will be premiering on January 9th in Japan, and Takeshi Furuta is returning from Shaman King (2021) to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime. Shoji Yonemura is returning to handle the scripts for the series, and Mayuko Yamamoto will be handling the character designs. Returning cast members from the reboot anime include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura (who will also be voicing his son, Hana), Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, Minami Takayama as Hao, Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero.

New additions for Shaman King Flowers' cast include the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, Romi Park as Tao Men, Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyо Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha. You can catch up with the Shaman King reboot anime as Netflix if you wanted to see the original series.

