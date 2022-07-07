Shangri-La Frontier Anime Announced with Poster, Trailer

The worlds of anime and video games have been hand-in-hand for quite a few years, with countless anime franchises receiving games of their own and plenty of games being transformed into television series. Now, one of the biggest examples of a manga series that takes place within a game is confirmed to be getting both an anime and video game next year in Shangri-La Frontier. First hitting the scene in 2017, the story follows a young gamer named Rakuro Hizutome who takes on an avatar that is quite bizarre in its appearance.

Shangri-La Frontier is set to be brought to life next year by C2C Studio, a production house responsible for series such as WorldEnd and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina to name a few. The cast is set to include the likes of Yuma Uchida as Rakuro Hizutome, Azumi Waki as Rei Saiga, Yoko Hikasa as Towa Amane, Makoto Koichi as Kei Uomi, Rina Hidaka as Emul, and Akio Ohtsuka as Viceash to name a few. Alongside the upcoming anime adaptation, the series will also receive a video game from Netmarble Nexus to boot.

You can watch the first trailer for the series below, along with checking out the newest poster that gives fans a look at this digital world:

If you haven't had the opportunity to read this unique story that first arrived as a manga series exploring the world of the digital domain with a protagonist who happens to have a bird head sitting upon his shoulders, the publishers at Kodansha revealed a description of the series:

"Second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "sh**** games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakuro discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?"

