‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Season 2 Trailer Released

She-Ra is set to return along with Bow, Glimmer, and the rest when She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres its second season on Netflix on April 26th. Ahead of that premiere, the show made an appearance at WonderCon in Anaheim, California this weekend, and that’s where it debuted several new images and a brand-new trailer for Season Two.

The trailer, which you can watch below, seems carefully constructed as to not reveal too much. Obviously, She-Ra and cadre are still fighting the Horde, and it would appear that Catra, Scorpia, and Entrapta are still working together to thwart her and generally continue the Horde’s reign of terror.

One interesting thing to note about the trailer? There’s a moment where Catra is holding Adora’s sword, and it would appear that it is once again corrupted by the wayward First Ones tech. We know from the first season that Entrapta continued working on the corrupted tech despite the rest of the group believing it destroyed — has she somehow managed to weaponize it effectively? It would certainly make for an interesting story arc!

Feast your eyes on new season 2 images! (1/2) #SheRa #WCA2019 pic.twitter.com/3e3eD53P2M — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) March 30, 2019

Here’s the description of Season Two that was released along with the trailer:

“Adora is finally beginning to accept her destiny as the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, and leader of the Princess Rebellion. Still, there is much to learn as the threat of the Horde grows and Catra sinks deeper into the world of evil. Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power begins streaming on Netflix, April 26th!”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to return to Netflix for Season Two on April 26th.

