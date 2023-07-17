Shonen Jump Celebrates 55th Anniversary With Special Promo

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has hit a milestone 55th Anniversary of its original kickoff in Japan, and Shueisha has gone all out to celebrate with a cool new promo and poster for the magazine! Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine began with its first issue back in 1968, and the magazine and world of manga and anime has changed significantly as a result over the many decades of its run so far. Not only has the Jump brand become a worldwide hit over the decades, but many of its various projects have found monumental success in its own right.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine kicked off its 55th Anniversary celebration with the latest issue of the magazine releasing in Japan this past weekend, and this included a cool makeover for each of its series as they promote that the manga continues to release every Monday overseas despite how many years have gone by. This features the current line up of heroes now in the magazine with both older and newer serializations alike, and you can check out the special teaser and cover art released for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s 55th Anniversary below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

What’s In Shonen Jump Right Now?

The current series line up in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as of the 55th Anniversary breaks down as such:

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Jujutsu Kaisen

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral

Sakamoto Days

Blue Box

Akane-banashi

Ice-Head Gill

Witch Watch

Kill Blue

Martial Master Asumi

Nue’s Exorcist

The Elusive Samurai

Me and Roboco

Black Clover

Cipher Academy

Mission: Yozakura Family

Undead Unluck

The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins

Fabricant 100

Do Retry

Tenmaku Cinema

The current line up of manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine not only include hits like My Hero Academia (which is not in the midst of celebrating its 9th Anniversary), and of course big juggernauts such as One Piece (which has recently returned from a month long hiatus due to series creator Eiichiro Oda undergoing eye surgery). There are also newer series just getting started such as Martial Master Asumi, Fabricant 100, and more with others such as Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, and Akane-banashi hitting a new stride.

It's been a stronger magazine than ever, and you can check out its chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. What's your favorite Shonen Jump series going on right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!