Across the Spider-Verse Challenge Gives Miles All the Manga Makeovers

Spider-Man recently had the opportunity to hit the manga world with the web-slinger's first titular short, Spider-Man: Fake Red. Unfortunately, the manga story didn't have a place for Miles Morales, instead focusing on Peter Parker and a new crime fighter hoping to follow in the Marvel superhero's footsteps. Since Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was one of the biggest movies of the summer, it should come as no surprise that Marvel and anime fans alike are attempting to combine realities with some interesting artistic challenges.

Miles' story in Across The Spider-Verse ended on quite a cliffhanger. Without diving into spoiler territory, the sequel to Into The Spider-Verse has Marvel and animation fans dying for the next entry. While there have been rumors that Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse might be delayed from its original release date of March 29th, 2024, it goes to show just how beloved the sequel has become that there is such groundswell to see how Miles Morales' story continues.

Miles Morales: An Anime Spider-Man?

Spider-Man hasn't appeared much in the world of anime, never having the opportunity to secure his own anime adaptation. While appearing in some Marvel anime series in the past, we have yet to see Peter Parker or Miles Morales hit the medium with series of their own. Luckily, fan artists can take matters into their own hands and imagine what the wall-crawling superhero might look like in the style of Naruto, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more.

#MilesMorales in 9 Manga Art Styles pic.twitter.com/GyVTeXTbly — A2T will Draw (@A2TwillDraw) July 9, 2023

Which anime style best suits Miles Morales? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spider-Verse.