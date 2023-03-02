Shonen Jump Drops Surprise Series Announcement

Buckle in, folks, it seems like a new manga is coming to the Shonen Jump family. After wowing fans with its one shot, Gokurakugai is about to tackle the big leagues. Yuto Sano's action series is about to get a full-blown serialization, and it will be joining Shueisha's lineup this week.

If you have not heard the reports by now, you should know Shonen Jump will bring more Gokurakugai to life starting this week. The hit series earned another order from Shueisha after its limited run hit print last July. Now, the serialized manga promises to carry 0on the story, and fans are eager to see what comes from the manga.

🚨 NEW SERIES ALERT! 🚨

Gokurakugai by Yuto Sano starts this Thursday! Professional troubleshooters will take on any case—if the price is right! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Wt6yL9jBgw pic.twitter.com/MyCPvXJ8xg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 1, 2023

After all, Sano began Gukurakugai years ago as a one-shot. The story dropped in April 2020, and it welcomed the characters named Alma and Tao. The two are considered odd-job workers with ties to the seedier parts of the red-light district. They will do just about any job for money, but in this one shot, the pair begin to question themselves when a young abandoned mermaid appears before them.

As you can imagine, this fantastical story has a number of fans, and Sano is already doing the impossible with readers. The author is a newcomer to the scene and one of the few in the last decade to release something in Shonen Jump. Hopefully, this outing will show Sano in the best light, so fans will want to be sure they check out Gokurakugai when its comeback goes live.

What do you make of this upcoming Shonen Jump title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.