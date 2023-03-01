Shonen Jump Ends Popular Romance Manga

Shueisha has officially brought a popular Jump magazine romance manga series to an end with its latest chapter with over 140+ chapters to its name! The publisher's various magazines have gone through a significant amount of changes over the last year especially as a number of series have started, and just as many have kicked off their grand finales. While many of the major franchises are in the midst of their final arcs, there are even more that have been brought to an end a little more subtly than the big wigs. That's especially true for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible.

Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine announced early last month that Nene Yukimori's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible was in the midst of its final few chapters, and now the series has officially wrapped up its run with the launch of Chapter 144. This final chapter brings the main duo of Junta Shiraishi and Nagisa Kubo closer together than ever before, and now you can check it out completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library:

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Ch. 144: Shiraishi summons up the courage to confess his feelings to Kubo in this final heartfelt chapter! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Q9AVOHgnQT pic.twitter.com/VKlPjAZGt7 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 1, 2023

How Does Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible End?

After series creator Nene Yukimori confirmed the series would be ending with a three chapter long Confession Arc, the final few chapters of the series make good on this promise as following their field trip together, Shiraishi spends the next few days hyping himself up to confess his feelings to Kubo. With the end of school on the next Monday, the final chapter of the series sees them meeting in the classroom to finally reveal their full feelings to one another.

Shiraishi thought back to the last year with Kubo, and appreciated how being by her side made school more fun for him and helped him open up more than ever before. He then confesses his feelings, and Kubo reciprocates. It takes a bit for the info to sink in with Shiraishi, but the series comes to an end with the two of them finally becoming the couple that fans of the series have wanted to see from the very beginning of it all.

How did you like the way Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible came to an end? What did you think of the manga's run overall?