Adult Swim Trolls Fans With Smiling Friends for April Fool's Day 2024

Adult Swim always goes big with April Fool's Day, and this year was no different with Smiling Friends' big "return" to screens! With Adult Swim doing a special stunt for April Fool's Day each year, it's hard to predict what fans could hope to see go down for the special holiday. But ahead of April Fool's Day this year, Adult Swim surprisingly hyped up the highly anticipated return of the Smiling Friends animated series. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the new season ever since it was first announced to be in the works, and this was poised to finally be that big comeback.

Adult Swim had been increasing their promotions for Smiling Friends' return at April Fool's Day evening at midnight (going as far as taking over the Las Vegas Sphere in anticipation), so fans were unsurprisingly skeptical over what kind of plans Adult Swim could actually have for the series. As it turned out, this return was actually a new puppet version of Season 1's best episodes that began with the first episode. Check it out in action below as revealed by Adult Swim:

When Will Smiling Friends Season 2 Premiere?

Smiling Friends Season 2 might not have had its full premiere this evening, but it's only a matter of time before the new season actually hits as it's scheduled to release some time this year. But that also means it's the perfect time to catch up with one of the most notable Adult Swim animated originals of the last few years. If you wanted to check out the first season for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

What did you think of Adult Swim's special Smiling Friends stunt for April Fool's Day this year? Where does it rank among your favorite of Adult Swim's celebration for the holiday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!