Smiling Friends Season 2 Releases New Trailer

Pim, Charlie, and the rest of the Smiling Friends are getting ready for their big comeback with a new look at Season 2.

Smiling Friends has become a juggernaut for Adult Swim, with the story of Pim, Charlie, and their animated friends set to make a comeback on May 12th next month. As a part of the Cartoon Network programming block's April Fools Day extravaganza, not only was an episode from season two aired, but entire episodes from the first season were recreated using puppets. Now, the surreal series has given animation fans a new look at the adventures to come for the Smiling Friends.

The season two episode that was aired on April Fools Day was "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4K (Anniversary Director's Cut)". The installment saw Pim convincing Charlie to help a down-on-his-luck video game icon from the past in turning his life around. Since the episode's debut, Gwimbly has become a fan-favorite character online and Smiling Friends' fans have even gone so far as to attempt to recreate the fictional game character in established games. As Smiling Friends becomes a bigger series for Adult Swim, perhaps we'll see Charlie and Pim appearing in more unexpected places.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Trailer

Once again, Pim and Charlie are being sent out to attempt to make folks smile, though season two is seeing them upping the stakes. On top of trying to make a super villain smile, the Smiling Friends will also be attempting to make the President of the United States smile as well. Whether or not the animated characters are successful in making people smile, viewers are sure to get more hilarious adventures along the way.

If you want to catch up on the Smiling Friends' adventures, the first season is currently streaming on MAX and the Blu-Ray is currently available for purchase. Here's how the Adult Swim series describes the upcoming second season arriving next month, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

What did you think of the first season of Smiling Friends? Do you think season two will manage to overtake the previous installments of the Adult Swim series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smiling Friends.