Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date Announced

Smiling Friends might have had a sneaky premiere with Adult Swim's April Fools' Day stunt this year, but it's been announced when fans can expect to see Smiling Friends Season 2 release in full! Adult Swim piqued Smiling Friends' fans interest last month when it announced that there would be a premiere of new Smiling Friends on April 1st at midnight. But the timing of this premiere had fans uneasy about what this could actually be, and it turned out to be a stunt where a few episodes from the first season got full puppet makeovers. But that wasn't all.

At the tail end of the April Fools' Day 2024 stunt, Adult Swim stealthily premiered the first full episode of Smiling Friends Season 2 (which was titled "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut)". This was a special gift to fans who watched all of the puppet episodes, and was a great first introduction to a wild new season. But thankfully, Adult Swim also quickly confirmed that Smiling Friends Season 2 would be premiering in full beginning on Sunday, May 12th at midnight, and then will be streaming its new episodes with Max the next day.

Don’t gulp – Season 2 premieres May 12th at Midnight – next day on Max #smilingfriends #adultswim pic.twitter.com/jrQPiI1NKS — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024

What to Know for Smiling Friends Season 2

With Smiling Friends returning to Adult Swim with Season 2 on May 12th, there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season's episodes. If you wanted to check out the first season for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new season as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

"HELLOOO EVERYONE HOPE YOU WATCH THE NEW SEASON OF 'SMILING FRIENDS' AND THE SMILING FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW," said original creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel said of the Smiling Friends April Fools' Day stunt with Adult Swim. "IT'S GOING TO BE SOOOOO COOL AND FUN AND HOPE YOU WATCH!!!!!!!" What did you think of Smiling Friends' return for this wild event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!