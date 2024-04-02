Smiling Friends Season 2 Shares First Look at Premiere: Watch

Smiling Friends had a surprise premiere of Season 2's first episode as part of April Fools' Day this year, and Adult Swim is helping fans can't up with the first look from that new episode! Smiling Friends was announced to be returning to Adult Swim ahead of April Fools' Day this year, but fans were unsurprisingly skeptic about the promoted return given the network often uses the prankster holiday to have fun with some sort of stunt. This year was no different as fans were treated to full puppet versions of a few standout Smiling Friends episodes from the first season.

Smiling Friends had a few puppet episodes from the first season airing for a couple of hours at midnight on Sunday, April 1st but that wasn't the end of the stunt. The real joke was that after the special puppet episodes, Adult Swim sneakily premiered the first episode of the new season. Titled "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut)," this episode introduced a video game mascot character who Pim and Alan wanted to help smile. You can check out a sneak peek from the premiere episode below:

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date

Smiling Friends Season 2's first episode might have been available in full for only the April Fools' Day stunt, but thankfully it won't be too much longer until the series returns in full with new episodes. Adult Swim has announced that Smiling Friends Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, May 12th at midnight with new episodes being available to stream with Max the day after their premiere. This also means there is plenty of time to catch up with the first season's episodes before the new ones hit next month.

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new season as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

Were you able to catch the premiere for Smiling Friends Season 2 early? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!