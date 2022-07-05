Solo Leveling Creators Share Reaction to Anime Announcement

Solo Leveling is finally getting an anime adaptation of its own, and the creators behind the series are just as excited as fans are about as they shared their reaction to the anime's major announcement. Anime Expo had quite a lot to offer this year in terms of major news for the next year of new anime projects, and one of these happened to be one of the most requested webtoon adaptations ever. Fans have seen a few webtoon projects get their due, but Solo Leveling continued to be the major one fans wanted to see in action. With the original series now over, at least there's more awesomeness to look forward to.

Following the initial announcement for Solo Leveling's anime, original creator Chugong (via press release) noted that they still can't believe that an anime is happening, "About six years ago when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, 'The novel you wrote will become a comic' I bet I'd have told them to stop pulling my leg. But now, I'm told that it'll be animated?! Seriously, stop pulling my leg!... But these days, I'm feeling excited and thrilled. Since I'm still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I'll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day."

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

The mind behind the webtoon adaptation, DUBU, had this to say about the announcement, "Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now. This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you very much. Also, please support the animation production team. If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I'll be very happy."

As for what to expect from the anime itself, Solo Leveling will be directed by Shunsuke Nakashige for A-1 Pictures. Scheduled for a release next year, the series will be streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

How do you feel about Solo Leveling getting an anime adaptation at last? Which webtoon series would you want to see make the jump?