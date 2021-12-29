Solo Leveling Has Ended with an Emotional Final Chapter

After years in print, it seems like the end of an era has come for manhwa readers. One of South Korea’s most famous series has ended today, and fans of Solo Leveling are still sifting through the aftermath. After all, the popular web-comic closed after 170+ chapters, and social media is filled with fans saying goodbye to the hot series.

For those caught up with Solo Leveling, the story’s ending comes as no surprise. Its finale has been a long time coming, and creator Chugong prefaced today’s ending with a major battle. As you can see below, Solo Leveling fans are now processing the big ending, and some are admittedly letdown by the quiet close.

Of course, there is no word on how Solo Leveling might continue moving forward. A live-action drama is being produced for the manhwa, and Solo Leveling has even inspired a video game by Korean developer Netmarble Corp. Over in North America, Yen Press has started publishing the hit manhwa in English, and fans are still petitioning for an anime adaptation. And if the success of manhwa’s other anime series says anything, it is that Solo Leveling if ripe for the picking.

What do you think about Solo Leveling‘s finale? Are you following any other manhwa these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Real. Imma miss solo leveling Wednesdays pic.twitter.com/nzyWpymUxZ — bb 𖤐 (@clothesoveryou) December 29, 2021

Now that Solo leveling is over it's time for these Manhwa to take over pic.twitter.com/P5LczGIous — Kaze☆ (@SchwarzeBlume28) December 29, 2021

Welp, Solo Leveling is finally over..



I'm glad i was able to follow this thing from when it first started what a journey



one of these days I'm gonna be rereading it just to experience the whole entirely again. pic.twitter.com/EUNDXXq5zM — 🍟Kiyan🍕 (@JustKiyan) December 29, 2021

What an experience Solo Leveling was from start to finish, the final arc could’ve been handled differently but other than that it was an amazing read highly recommend it



9/10 pic.twitter.com/DvyJiT2XPB — Katana (Thank You Toriyama) (@KatanaBroken) December 29, 2021

https://twitter.com/BasedLuffy56/status/1476229597670821896?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ijekieIs/status/1476181025021902852?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thank you so much for loving and supporting the webtoon <Solo Leveling> for a long time.



The webtoon <Solo Leveling> was completed with 179 episodes on Thursday, December 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3ZgB8lAgx6 — 단이 ■■ (@dgyeonzio) December 29, 2021

