Solo Leveling Has Ended with an Emotional Final Chapter

After years in print, it seems like the end of an era has come for manhwa readers. One of South Korea’s most famous series has ended today, and fans of Solo Leveling are still sifting through the aftermath. After all, the popular web-comic closed after 170+ chapters, and social media is filled with fans saying goodbye to the hot series.
For those caught up with Solo Leveling, the story’s ending comes as no surprise. Its finale has been a long time coming, and creator Chugong prefaced today’s ending with a major battle. As you can see below, Solo Leveling fans are now processing the big ending, and some are admittedly letdown by the quiet close.
Of course, there is no word on how Solo Leveling might continue moving forward. A live-action drama is being produced for the manhwa, and Solo Leveling has even inspired a video game by Korean developer Netmarble Corp. Over in North America, Yen Press has started publishing the hit manhwa in English, and fans are still petitioning for an anime adaptation. And if the success of manhwa’s other anime series says anything, it is that Solo Leveling if ripe for the picking.
