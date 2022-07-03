Solo Leveling Anime Reveals Staff and First Synopsis

Solo Leveling is finally getting an official anime adaptation of its after much demand from fans, and the series has revealed the first staff additions along with a new story synopsis giving fans an idea of what to expect when the anime premieres next year! There have been a few manhwa that have gotten their fair shot at anime, but there was still one major franchise that fans had been hoping to see for quite a while. Originally conceived as a web novel series titled Only I Level Up written by Chugong, the series thus transformed into a full webtoon with art from DUBU that's currently dominating conversation among fans online. Now the anime is set to do the same.

While the webtoon itself has ended its run as of this writing, the franchise will be continuing with its official anime adaptation. Confirmed to be in the works for a release in 2023 with Crunchyroll, Aniplex is producing the new series with Shunsuke Nakashige serving as the main director for A-1 Pictures. Joining him are Noboru Kimura as the head writer, Tomoko Sudo as the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music. As for what to expect from the anime take on the massively popular webtoon, Crunchyroll also released a synopsis for Solo Leveling.

(Photo: Aniplex)

They tease Solo Leveling as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

With the series now in development for a release next year, it's going to be some time before we get to see more of the series in progress (and more importantly, in motion). But the confirmation of an anime is a big enough deal on its own. What do you think of Solo Leveling getting an anime? Which moments are you most excited to see when the anime kicks off next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!