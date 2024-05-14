Soul Eater Announces 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition

Soul Eater is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of the manga's original release, and the franchise is going all out for the occasion with a special new art exhibition opening in Japan! Atsushi Ohkubo's Soul Eater first hit the pages of Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2004, and was such a success that the series spawned a 51 episode anime adaptation along with a spin-off series that showcased a new side of the franchise's kooky world. But as the decades have gone on, this remains one of the franchises fans want to see return with some kind of revival.

Soul Eater will be kicking off the 20th anniversary with a special celebration in Japan that includes a newly announced exhibition featuring art from the manga at Tokyo's Space Galleria from August 23rd to September 23rd later this year, and then will move to Osaka's Space Gratus from October 25th to November 25th. It's yet to be revealed exactly what kind of art will be on display for the event, or what kind of exclusive merchandise will be offered as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the announcement poster for Soul Eater's 20th anniversary exhibition below along with Ohkubo's own sketch to celebrate the announcement.

What Is Soul Eater?

While it's not really easy to check out the Soul Eater manga online, it's easier than ever to go back and check out the original anime adaptation that brought it all to life. You can find Soul Eater now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English subtitled and dubbed options available, and as for what to expect from the now classic series, the anime is teased as such:

"Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon, and they're a freakin' lethal team in battle against the monsters and ghouls that feed on innocent souls. That's when Soul transforms—literally—into a razor-sharp scythe and Maka wields her partner and unleashes her inner-slayer. Fighting alongside their Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world's last line of defense against evil."

Soul Eater is one of the classic franchises that fans have been hoping to see return with a new anime reboot or sequel in the future, and the 20th anniversary is just another reminder of why there are still so many requests to see it return. Unfortunately, a reboot or revival doesn't seem to be in the cards just yet but ComicBook will keep you update if one ever does get announced.