Solo Leveling: Who Is Cha Hae?

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest new anime series of 2024, and there's one character in particular that could use an explainer.

Anime fans always knew that Solo Leveling was going to be a hit for the anime world in 2024, but many didn't expect Jinwoo's brutal story to crash Crunchyroll's servers with its first episode. With its season premiere, viewers were introduced to a dark world where humanity is protected by "hunters", civilians who gained magical powers when "gates" began opening in recent years. While Jinwoo got plenty of screen time in the premiere, there is one hunter who many fans took notice of in Cha Hae.

In Solo Leveling, hunters are given a rank as to how powerful they are. While Jinwoo Sung is "Rank E", making him wear the title of "Weakest Hunter", there are several powerhouses in existence who earn an "S-Rank". As we briefly witness in episode one, S-Rank hunters are light years ahead of many of the other combatants venturing forth into dungeons and fighting against monsters on the regular. One hunter in particular, Cha Hae, is one of the strongest even amongst the S-Rank hunters and is set to play a big role in the show's future.

Cha Hae's Future

As mentioned previously, Cha Hae will play a big role in the future of Jinwoo's story. As we see in the premiere episode, the S-Rank hunter has a strong sense of justice as she is shown wielding her powers to stop a thief and return his stolen goods. While stating exactly what the anime adaptation has in store for Cha Hae in its future would reveal serious spoilers, anime fans should keep an eye out for the hero in the anime's upcoming episodes.

If you want to learn more about this unique anime adaptation, and the premise that has so many anime fans interested in Solo Leveling, the official description reads as such, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

