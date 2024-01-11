Solo Leveling Releases New Preview For Episode 2

Solo Leveling tells the story of a world of hunters, magic, and murder. While anime fans knew that the series was a highly anticipated one, the first episode's premiere took many viewers aback as it crashed Crunchyroll's servers for a brief period of time. As Jinwoo's story continues, the second episode has dropped new images to give fans an idea of what is to come for the "world's worst hunter".

The premiere episode of Solo Leveling not only took the opportunity to introduce this brutal new world, but it showed just how dire Jinwoo Sung's situation was. Ranked as an "E-Class Hunter", Jinwoo finds himself taking part in violent quests to earn money for his family which he is by no means ready for. Even low-level opponents in the dungeons can do Sung serious damage, but luckily, Jinwoo's experience will come in handy for his immediate future and the horrifying situation he now finds himself in.

Solo Leveling Episode 2 Preview

When last we left Jinwoo, he and his current crew found themselves in a life-or-death situation thanks to a wrong move. Deciding to venture further into the dungeon that proved easy to start with, the hunters are now trying to survive in the face of diabolical statues that are more than willing to eradicate the characters in front of them.

Preview of the next episode of Solo Leveling!



✨More: https://t.co/pJK8j417nc pic.twitter.com/19yRAZrE1J — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 11, 2024

If you missed the first episode of Solo Leveling, it is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes one of 2024's most anticipated anime series, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

Do you think Solo Leveling might take the crown for best new anime series of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jinwoo.