Solo Leveling Premiere Exceeds Expectations With Epic Animation
Solo Leveling episode one is live, and its epic animation surpassed all expectations.
At last, the time has come. Solo Leveling has made a name for itself as one of the biggest South Korea webtoons to date. The action-adventure has millions of fans to its name, and A-1 Pictures got everyone buzzing when it announced plans to give the manhwa an anime. Now, Solo Leveling is live, and the anime's first episode is going far beyond fans' expectations.
If you did not know, Solo Leveling went live over the weekend as episode one hit Crunchyroll. The big episode introduces the world to Jinwoo Sung, a notoriously weak hunter who struggles to survive day to day. We get a good look at the adorable hero and all the hunters who far surpass his power. By the end of episode one, Solo Leveling leaves fans with a damning cliffhanger that puts Jinwoo's life in the balance. After making his way into a double dungeon, his party is targeted by a mysterious monster beyond the gang's class level, and Jinwoo is left eyeing the beast when the credits go live.
As you can see in the slides below, the pacing and acting in Solo Leveling have turned the show into a hit after a single episode. A-1 Pictures went on to seal the deal with fans by dropping some seriously good animation. Solo Leveling has yet to touch a meaty fight yet its animation is already stirring a buzz. With a season left to impress fans, there is no denying the promise of Solo Leveling. So if you aren't caught up on the series, now is the time to jump on board.
Right now, you can watch Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can check out its official synopsis below:
"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?"
What do you think about Solo Leveling so far? Are you going to keep up with the anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Are You Ready for It?
i did NOT expect the first ep of solo leveling to go this hard??!
the ost, the suspense, yeah A-1 Pictures snapped w this shit fr & i am so happy— ☁️ ᴅʀ✘ᴡ @ blurb academy 🌙 (@_drXw_) January 7, 2024
(and the OP is sung by TXT…yeah we’re locking in)#俺レベ #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/t05v0GtgeU
Prepare Yourself
just finished the first episode of #SoloLeveling and I'm so freaking happy and hyped pic.twitter.com/OtRhEflTrD— michie rawr (@michierawr) January 7, 2024
It's Not Over
solo leveling ep was gas... a-1 pictures aint washed... pic.twitter.com/chF6byun4a— Salt ✰ (@Salt5006) January 6, 2024
Surprisingly Smart
Solo Leveling was surprisingly fun. I didn't expect it to do anything really new, but it's very strong on all the familiar fundamentals, and I found the last dungeon setting and the enemies there to be sick. This should be a fun watch. Helps that it looks quite good too. pic.twitter.com/AaZRmcDcYn— Theodor 🏴🌱 (@Tharizdun03) January 7, 2024
A Solid Start
As I thought, it's looking like Solo Leveling will be a good weekly popcorn anime, simple and easy to follow. On the production side, I'm whelmed – it has its moments (some good action animation here and there), but outside of that it's just good. Also, that cliffhanger is nasty pic.twitter.com/jFoYIMmyNJ— シルバ 🌸 (@silvpokkii) January 7, 2024
Just Lose It
SOLO LEVELING DUNGEON SCENE GOES MF CRAZY🔥‼️ #SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/JGKGWrYe4L— Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) January 6, 2024
Enter the Queen
Cha Hae-In's badass debut in anime #sololeveling pic.twitter.com/bkrO6QCE66— kyung | marcille face (@arahyumez) January 6, 2024
It's Going Down
Solo leveling Impact Frames goes hard pic.twitter.com/DC6ERw0WTZ— 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚 ☢ (@King_Sukunaaa) January 7, 2024
We've Won
#SoloLeveling— Black Clover News (@xSnxwyy) January 6, 2024
BROO THE ANIMATION IS REALLY GOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/lVPD8imkHS
Slow and Steady
Finally got to watch Solo Leveling & first episode is beautifully adapted. I'm genuinely impressed with how the action scenes turned out. Plus the additions to story, visuals & music is pretty good too
Its listed for 12 episodes & I pray they don't rush it like God of Highschool pic.twitter.com/kQhCBirBx9— JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 7, 2024