Solo Leveling Premiere Exceeds Expectations With Epic Animation

At last, the time has come. Solo Leveling has made a name for itself as one of the biggest South Korea webtoons to date. The action-adventure has millions of fans to its name, and A-1 Pictures got everyone buzzing when it announced plans to give the manhwa an anime. Now, Solo Leveling is live, and the anime's first episode is going far beyond fans' expectations.

If you did not know, Solo Leveling went live over the weekend as episode one hit Crunchyroll. The big episode introduces the world to Jinwoo Sung, a notoriously weak hunter who struggles to survive day to day. We get a good look at the adorable hero and all the hunters who far surpass his power. By the end of episode one, Solo Leveling leaves fans with a damning cliffhanger that puts Jinwoo's life in the balance. After making his way into a double dungeon, his party is targeted by a mysterious monster beyond the gang's class level, and Jinwoo is left eyeing the beast when the credits go live.

As you can see in the slides below, the pacing and acting in Solo Leveling have turned the show into a hit after a single episode. A-1 Pictures went on to seal the deal with fans by dropping some seriously good animation. Solo Leveling has yet to touch a meaty fight yet its animation is already stirring a buzz. With a season left to impress fans, there is no denying the promise of Solo Leveling. So if you aren't caught up on the series, now is the time to jump on board.

Right now, you can watch Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

