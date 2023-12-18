Solo Leveling Episode 1 Images Released

Solo Leveling has become one of the biggest webtoons to leave South Korea, and now the series is gearing up for its next horizon. If you did not realize, Solo Leveling is getting ready to bring its anime to life. The show will launch next month as a way to kickstart 2024, and Solo Leveling just shared its first look at episode one.

The update comes from A-1 Pictures on the heels of Jump Festa as the anime industry is eyeing the coming year. Solo Leveling is slated to debut on January 6, so the clock is ticking on the anime. As such, the premiere's first images have been shared to drum up hype.

The images brings Jinwoo front and center as Solo Leveling must introduce the character on screen. The boy may become a powerful paragon down the line, but as Solo Leveling begins, he is anything but that. Known as the weakest hunter, Jinwoo barely gets by when the series begins, but Solo Leveling follows the hunter after an encounter gives him the chance to disprove all those against him.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, Solo Leveling episode one will be live soon enough. Fans will be able to tune into the show on Crunchyroll come January. As for the webtoon, Solo Leveling is now finished. You can check out the series online through Tapas and Pocket Comics. So for those wanting more info on Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling preview? Are you ready to check out this anime?