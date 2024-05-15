Netflix's Terminator Anime Reveals New Images

The Terminator franchise might not have a new movie in the works, but that isn't stopping Skynet from finding new avenues to wage war against humanity. Netflix is releasing the first anime of the franchise this year in Terminator Zero and has a first look at the series from Production I.G. Taking place in the same universe but without focusing on the Connor family this time around, the first anime of the dystopian franchise doesn't look like its holding anything back.

It has been five years since the last live-action Terminator movie hit the silver screen with Terminator Dark Fate. Bringing back both Arnold Schwarzenneger and Linda Hamilton to reprise their roles, all has been quiet on the Western Front when it comes to a new movie that further explores the cybernetic reality. Luckily, the anime world is exploring a new world wherein Terminator 2's Malcolm Lee will be the focal point as he is dragged into the fight against Skynet.

Terminator Zero's First Images

The new anime focusing on the world of the Terminators is produced by Production I.G. who has had a big year so far in the anime medium. On top of Terminator Zero, the production studio has also released Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and Kaiju No. 8, as both the anime film and the series have hit the ground floor running. Considering how beloved the Terminator franchise is, it should be interesting to see how its first anime adaptation does on Netflix.

Here's Netflix's first official description for the story of Terminator Zero, showing the war against Skynet in a brand new way, "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Terminator Zero will arrive on Netflix with eight episodes on August 29th this summer.

