Solo Leveling Episode 6 Shares First Look

Solo Leveling is on the air at last, and the new shonen series is already stirring up a buzz. After a long wait, A-1 Pictures brought the manhwa series to life on screen last month, and Jinwoo has been going to bat ever since. Now, Solo Leveling episode six is on the horizon, and we have been given a first look at the release.

In a few days, Solo Leveling episode six is set to debut, and it will be aptly titled "The Real Hunt Begins". As you can see below, the team at A-1 Pictures revealed the title in a recent teaser, and it even includes a look at Jinwoo in the heat of battle.

Solo Leveling Episode 6



After all, we can see the fighter looking ominous in his usual blue hoodie here. The preview shows Jinwoo with his back to fans, but he keeps eye contact with a look over his shoulder. In the shot, we can see Jinwoo's eyes glowing a bright blue-white, so you know he is about to go off on his current opponent. And given this episode's title, you can bet Jinwoo and his new party are about to face some serious monsters.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling yet, the anime is easy to find. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it has several more episodes to drop before Solo Leveling season one wraps. So for anyone wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Solo Leveling below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

