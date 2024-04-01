Solo Leveling Finale Unleashes Jinwoo's Dark New Power

Solo Leveling has brought the first season of the anime to an end by giving Sung Jinwoo a dark new level of power! Solo Leveling's anime began by introducing fans to Jinwoo, who was the weakest Hunter in an unforgiving world. But after barely surviving a terrible dungeon encounter, he discovered he had the ability to make himself stronger the more he levels up with each of his fights. Through the first season, fans saw Jinwoo steadily grow to the point where he's now fighting off foes he could never dream of ever defeating before all of these changes.

Solo Leveling ended the first season of the anime with Jinwoo's toughest challenges yet as he attempted the Job Change quest that would allow him to get to a whole new level of power. The previous episode of the series saw him defeat the first challenge, only to find out he needed to survive a set time in order to fully beat the quest. When this quest came to an end in the first season's finale, Jinwoo unlocked a new job and became a "Shadow Monarch" with the dark new ability to create shadow soldiers of foes he's defeated.

"Instead of defending the throne of one long gone, defend the man who stands before you."



Man im crying rn I don't believe that this shit is real ...#SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/seq4sjp3V2 — Ren I Aired arc I (@KingAired) March 30, 2024

Solo Leveling: Shadow Monarch Explained

Solo Leveling's season one finale saw Jinwoo luckily make it through the survival challenge, and unlocked a new job of "necromancer." It was a job he didn't feel like he wanted at first due to not putting any of his evolution points into intelligence, but decided to accept it because it seemed like a rare ability. Thanks to how well he did in the challenge, he received so many bonuses that went far beyond necromancer and officially gained the "Shadow Monarch" job. This job allows him to take control of the souls of defeated foes.

It doesn't always work against higher ranked foes, and almost didn't work against the previously defeated Igris. But using the code word of "Arise" and putting his all into it, Jinwoo has now unleashed a dark new power in which he'll always have support despite the fact he's been fighting and growing stronger all alone. Now it's just a matter of seeing what's next for Jinwoo and this power heading into the now confirmed Solo Leveling Season 2.

