Solo Leveling Episode Count Surfaces

Solo Leveling is one of the many new projects making their anime adaptation debuts next year, and Solo Leveling is gearing up for its premiere with an episode count for the series surfacing in a new report ahead of its release. Solo Leveling's anime will be premiering next year as part of the highly anticipated Winter 2024 anime schedule, and fans will soon get to see the Webtoon series making its full jump to the screen. But with it being such a long series, fans are hoping to see the anime run for quite a long time when it finally premieres.

Solo Leveling is still nailing down the details for its upcoming anime as it draws closer to its release next year, and one of the updates for the series revealed that it's reportedly going to run for two cours of episodes. There will be a split between the two of them, so it will be running for the Winter and Summer 2024 anime schedules. As for the number of episodes, it means the first season will be running between 23 and 25 episodes before it all wraps up its two cour run. But a confirmed count has yet to be revealed.

What to Know for the Solo Leveling Anime

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is currently scheduled for a release in January as part of the Winter 2024 schedule. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime as soon as it launches, and they begin to tease Solo Leveling as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates."

The synopsis continues with, "In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

Will this be a long enough run for Solo Leveling's debut anime season?