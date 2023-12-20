South Park: Not Suitable For Children Special Released on Paramount+

South Park (Not Suitable For Children), the latest in a string of original specials and movies based on the beloved animated series, is now streaming on Paramount+. The movie launched today in the U.S. and Canada, with a number of European markets getting the movie on Friday, and some of the rest of the world to follow soon. This sixth Paramount+ original follows South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars, South Park: The Streaming Wars 2, and South Park: Joining the Pandaverse.

It's been a crazy period for South Park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022. Last month, THQ Nordic released a new trailer for the game, offering a close look at the actual gameplay. While the game uses designs based on South Park: The Stick of Truth, this is not another single-player game; instead the focus is on team-based four-player co-op in snow-covered locations around the mountain town.

You can see the trailer for the special below.

In case you missed it, South Park: The Streaming Wars and its sequel recently came to DVD and Blu-ray. It's likely the South Park franchise will continue to be widely available on physical media for the foreseeable future -- but it will be quite a while before this particular special lands on disc.

In South Park (Not Suitable For Children), after it's discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of on-line influencers.

South Park's Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short "The Spirit of Christmas," and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

South Park joins other Paramount+ exclusive content like Star Trek: Lower Decks, Wolf Pack, Rabbit Hole, and Special Ops: Lioness, as well as seasons of Evil and Mayor of Kingstown. All 26 seasons of South Park are streaming on the platform as well.