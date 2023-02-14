South Park Season 26 Releases Episode 2 Teaser: Watch

South Park has finally returned to Comedy Central for Season 26 of the series, and the series has given fans the first look at what's next with the teaser for the next episode! After 25 seasons of the series, South Park is still keeping itself fresh as the premiere episode managed to tackle one of the biggest things that happened while the series was on break. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker and their team took on everything happening with Kanye West, and molded it back into the ongoing story they have been telling between Kyle and Tolkien in the season and specials before.

The end of the episode saw Kyle returning to Stan and his usual friend group, and it seems like that will help to spark what's coming next. The teaser for Episode 2 of the new season is setting up South Park's take on everything that's gone down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the end of the 25th season, and it's already starting to bother Kyle. You can see just that in the tease for Episode 2 of the season below as shared by South Park Studios:

How to Watch South Park Season 26

Episode 2 of South Park's 26th Season is titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," and currently scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central this Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00PM EST. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes this newest season will be running, nor have the next slate of specials been announced for Paramount+ as of this writing. But that also means there's plenty of time to jump back into the new episodes as they air.

If you wanted to catch up with the series up to this point to get ready for what to expect from the new season next, you can now find the 25 season series now streaming with HBO Max. If you wanted to see the exclusive specials released in between the events of Season 24 and 26, you can find the South Park Post COVID, Post COVID: The Return of COVID, and The Streaming Wars Parts 1 and 2 now streaming with Paramount+. You can also check out the special concert for the series' 25th Anniversary there as well if you still want to check out more of it in action.

