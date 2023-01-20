South Park's 26th Season Premiere Date Announced

South Park Season 26 now has an official premiere date. South Park will return on Wednesday, February 8th with the Season 26 premiere – ending a wild three-year span where South Park hasn't put out a full season. Season 23 of South Park was released in the fall of 2019; when the COVID-19 hit, "Season 24" and "Season 25" of South Park became truncated seasons, with Season 24 consisting of four Paramount+ "specials" about the pandemic, and Season 25 only consisting of six episodes, with another two-part special (The Streaming Wars) released as additional Paramount+ features not counted in the season.

Indeed South Park's inconsistent run during COVID made the show hard to keep up with. Same goes for the deal South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed with Paramount, which brought the South Park specials to Paramount+, while the main South Park series can only be found on HBO Max. South Park's divided home on two streaming platforms will last until 2025, before Paramount+ will finally be able to house the entire series in one place.

You can find all the details of South Park Season 26's premiere below:

SOUTH PARK'S 26TH SEASON TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH AT 10PM ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL January 20, 2023 – Comedy Central today announced that the 26th season of the renowned series, "South Park," will premiere Wednesday, February 8th. The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning, animated series returns to Comedy Central where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997. The new season will also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023. All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable's longest running scripted series with "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert". Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert, starring Trey Park and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, RUSH, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It is currently available on Paramount+. MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending "South Park" on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including "SOUTH PARK: THE STREAMING WARS" PARTS 1 & 2, "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID" and "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID". The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

