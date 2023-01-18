South Park Season 26 Teaser Released

South Park might have crossed over a massive milestone with the 25th season of the series last year, but now the franchise is getting ready for its return to Comedy Central with the first teaser giving fans the first look at what to expect from Season 26 of the series! The 25th Anniversary for South Park was the busiest year for the franchise yet as not only did it air its episodes with Comedy Central, but it was followed by two exclusive streaming specials with Paramount+ plus shortly after. Fans keeping track of everything though noted how there was still a connecting through line between all of the releases.

With the story likely now picking up from the events of South Park The Streaming Wars that hit Paramount last Summer, Season 26 has now been confirmed for a release some time in February on Comedy Central. The first teaser for the coming episodes reminds fans just what kind of chaos could be coming our way with an update on Butters (who's really going through it with such a short teaser). You can check out the teaser trailer for South Park Season 26 below:

How to Watch South Park's New Episodes

South Park Season 26 will be airing this February on Comedy Central, but unfortunately there is no concrete release date for the new episodes just yet. If you wanted to catch up with the series up to this point, you can now find the 25 season series now streaming with HBO Max. If you wanted to see the exclusive specials released in between the events of Season 24 and 26, you can find the South Park Post COVID, Post COVID: The Return of COVID, and The Streaming Wars Parts 1 and 2 now streaming with Paramount+. You can also check out the special concert for the series' 25th Anniversary there as well.

One thing that fans are wondering about the upcoming Season 26 of the series, however, is how many episodes this new season will be running for. While Season 25 technically included the two hour long streaming specials as part of its run, it was still one of the shorter runs of the season following the lack of releases during the onset of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

But what are you hoping to see from South Park Season 26? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!