Spice and Wolf Reboot Reveals Dub Cast

Spice And Wolf has had several years under its belt as a franchise, with the original light novel arriving from creators Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura in 2006. While the light novel has continued to this day, the latest reboot has started a new take on the fox deity and a traveling merchant exploring the world. With anime becoming more popular worldwide, the English Dub is making its way online shortly and has revealed the cast that will be adding a new flavor to Spice And Wolf.

Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf is the latest reboot of the franchise, and isn't the first time that this heart-warming tale has hit the screen. The original anime series landed in 2008 with a total of twenty-four episodes to its name. Surprisingly, the anime franchise found success in the video game market, as the series was able to garner several entries, including virtual reality games that allowed players to explore the anime world.

(Photo: Passione)

Spice And Wolf's English Dub Cast Revealed

English Dubs in the anime world have become a hot ticket item, with some series releasing Dubs the same day as the Japanese releases. Considering Spice And Wolf was able to get the English Dub off the ground only weeks following its premiere, it goes to show how popular the franchise is. Here is the current English Dub cast that will be recording the adventures of Wolf and Spice, which will be made available on Crunchyroll today, April 16th:

Holo voiced by Brina Palencia

Lawrence voiced by J. Michael Tatum

Yarei voiced by Austin Tindle

Myuri voiced by Emi Lo

Village Chief voiced by Doug Jackson

Additional Voices: Daniel Van Thomas, Charles Nguyen, Ben Stegmair

If you want to watch the first three episodes of Spice And Wolf's original Japanese dub before the English Dub hits the platform, they're currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

Via Crunchyroll