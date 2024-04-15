Spice and Wolf Reboot Episode 3 First Look Released

Spice & Wolf is now back in full effect with a brand new anime series tackling the original light novels in a new way, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 3! Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has been introducing both older and new fans to Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novels in celebration of the franchise's 15th anniversary, and fans have started to see how its beginning lines up with how the first anime adaptation went through its own effort.

As Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf continues to air its new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first two episodes have shown off a bit of the early dynamic between Kraft and Holo. But as the anime works through more of their journey together, it's time to look ahead and see what's next in the anime's next episode. You can check out the promo for Episode 3 of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf in the video above, and the first stills from the next episode below:

How to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024 Episode 3

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 3 is titled "Port town and sweet temptation" and the episode is teased as such, "Deciding to make money for now, Lawrence and Holo visit the port town of Pazzio, where they had promised to meet up with Zheren. After enjoying a cartful of apples in a plaza lined with many stalls, the two head to Milone Trading Company to sell their cargo of marten fur. While Lawrence and the company's appraiser are haggling over the transaction amount, Holo suddenly interrupts the business negotiation." The episode will be premiering on Monday, April 15th, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan.

You can currently find the first two episodes of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the new anime as a whole as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

