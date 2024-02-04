New Spice and Wolf Reboot Poster Celebrates Valentine's Day

Spice & Wolf will be coming back with a brand new anime later this Spring, and Spice & Wolf is helping to celebrate Valentine's Day with a special new poster! Spice & Wolf is returning for a new anime project as part of the celebration for the original anime adaptation taking on Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel series, and it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the new episodes in action. As the reboot series readies for its Spring premiere, fans have been getting some special posters for Holo in the months leading up to it.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering this April as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the reboot has been setting up for the new anime with special posters highlighting Holo for some special occasions. Marking seasons like Summer, and celebrating the Halloween and Christmas holidays with posters released last year, the newest special holiday poster for the anime sees Holo celebrating Valentine's Day. You can check out the special Valentine's Day poster for Spice & Wolf's new reboot anime below.

Spice and Wolf Remake: What to Know

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled to premiere some time this April, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for the new anime at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from the original anime will be returning as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo confirmed.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it premieres this Spring, and they tease the new anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

