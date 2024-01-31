Spice and Wolf Reboot Trailer Released: Watch

Are you ready for another round of Spice and Wolf? If so, this April will bring you the gift you've been waiting for. Thanks to Passione, Spice and Wolf is being rebooted for a new generation, and the anime just dropped a special new trailer for fans.

As you can see below, Spice and Wolf is looking real good these days. Passione has put some hard work into the series, and this new trailer proves as much. From Holo to Lawrence, both of our Spice and Wolf favs look great in this all-new take, and there are more updates on the way. After all, Spice and Wolf is heading to Anime Japan this March, so fans can expect another trailer to go live before this reboot launches in April.

If you are not familiar with Spice and Wolf, you should know the series dates back to February 2006. Creators Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura began publishing the series as a light novel before a manga adaptation hit shelves in 2007. When it comes to anime, Spice and Wolf got its original adaptation in 2008. Now, the series is gunning for a return. At this point, the reboot has yet to lock in a streaming service. But if you want to watch the original series, Spice and Wolf can be found on Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Spice and Wolf? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine-that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of "Holo the Wisewolf" to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?"

