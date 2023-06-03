Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Boys Star Breaks Silence on Tragic Role

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theaters this weekend, and it features some returning fan-favorite voice actors as well as a new-line up of stars. Many fans knew some of the big names that were joining the cast like Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, but there were also some surprising actors on the line-up. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The sequel kicks off in Gwen Stacy's (Hailee Steinfeld) universe, and it shows how her version of Peter Paker met his untimely end. While her Peter was only in the movie briefly, he was voiced by The Boys and Scream (2022) star Jack Quaid. This week, Quaid took to Twitter to address his role in the film.

"🕷️Saw Spider-Verse. Loved Spider-Verse. I'm *technically* IN Spider-Verse (for like a second). I can't say enough good things about this movie. Go see it, it's unbelievable. Congrats to the amazingly talented team behind it. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse," Quaid wrote. You can check out his post below:

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

You can read a description of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here: "Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

How Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Doing at the Box Office?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse beat expectations with a whopping $16 million preview night at the box office on Thursday, which is the second-highest preview night for an animated film behind The Incredibles 2. The film went on to earn $51.750 million at the box office Friday, which means the movie had the third-highest opening day for an animated film. The sequel also had the best-ever opening for a Sony Pictures Animation movie. Current projections have Across the Spider-Verse slated for a $133 million opening weekend. That would be more than triple what Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did in its first weekend.

