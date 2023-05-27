Dragon Ball Fans Are Obsessed With Miles' Own Kamehameha in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 recently showcased its first real look at how Miles Morales will play like in the upcoming new video game release, but Dragon Ball fans have really locked into the fact that Miles seems to have his own version of the famous Kamehameha Wave attack! Akira Toriyama's massively popular Dragon Ball manga series is gearing up for its 40th Anniversary next year with a number of artists getting together to show off their takes on the manga's biggest moments thus far, so fans are well aware of the kind of influence the action juggernaut has had on other media.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales already began showing off the new kinds of abilities that would make Miles a much different kind of play experience than from Peter Parker seen in the first game, but it seems like that's expanding even further with the big sequel. In the first footage for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Miles can be seen taking out a group of foes and using a Dragon Ball like build up of electricity as a Kamehameha Wave with one of his new finishing moves. Check it out as spotted by @IceAshera on Twitter and many others:

DID MILES DO A KAMEHAMEHA BRO? LMAO Spider-Man 2 looks so sick! pic.twitter.com/plmuZWlzBJ — Ashera🧊 (@IceAshera) May 24, 2023

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be hitting shelves later this Fall, the future's a bit more unclear for Dragon Ball's next potential entry. Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero across theaters some time ago it was teased that Toei Animation was already hard at work on the next major phase of the franchise, but it has yet to be revealed what this new expansion will be. Fans are hoping more of the Dragon Ball Super anime is announced some day, but that's still potentially far off.

If the Dragon Ball Super anime does return with new material, there is quite a lot of ground to cover should it decide to. Right now the manga is working its way through a special adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, but it spent a few arcs before that expanding the Dragon Ball Super franchise with new stories not seen in the anime yet. With the movie bringing the manga back into the main timeline, there's plenty of potential of where to go next.

