Spongebob SquarePants Honors The Evil Dead With Hilarious Easter Egg

SpongeBob SquarePants is currently working its way through Season 14 of the series, and the newest episode of the animated series had a hilarious shout out to The Evil Dead with SpongeBob getting a Necronomicon of his own! SpongeBob SquarePants is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with Nickelodeon this year, and kicked things off with a huge takeover of the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast last month. But as the animated mainstay returned to its proper Season 14 run, fans are seeing wild new stories that have been expanding SpongeBob's shenanigans in ways never seen before. Like with SpongeBob going full Evil Dead.

The SpongeBob Squarepants Season 14 episode, "Necro-Nom-Nom-Nom-I-Con" sees Mr. Krabs inspired to sell breakfast at the Krusty Krab and sends SpongeBob to get a special cookbook he ordered. But SpongeBob ends up with a mysterious magical book (which is the famous Necronomicon from The Evil Dead franchise) and soon chaos erups within the Krusty Krab as SpongeBob starts mistaking its spells for special recipes. It's such a wild shout out that it even got the attention of The Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell on social media! Check it out:

Just don’t say the words! https://t.co/atxRdlNyHz — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 29, 2024

How to Watch SpongeBob SquarePants

If you wanted to check out SpongeBob SquarePants for yourself, you can now find the first 12 seasons of the series now streaming with Paramount+. The animated classic is teased as such, "Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble." You can also find The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water now streaming with the service as well.

SpongeBob SquarePants himself, Tom Kenny, told ComicBook.com the following about the series turning 25 years old, "If you're on something that lasts a couple of seasons, you're lucky. That's a statistical anomaly if something lasts a season or two, or a year or two. And now here we are headed into the quarter-century mark, and it's really never abated. It's not a reboot. It's not like, 'Oh, remember this cool thing?' It's not like, 'Remember this weird old thing that you used to like when you were a kid? We're rebooting it.' It's the same cast, the same show, a lot of the same writers, same animators. And it is just kind of this nice comfort food constant in American life."

