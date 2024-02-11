SpongeBob SquarePants Performs "Sweet Victory" at Super Bowl LVIII

SpongeBob SquarePants has taken over Super Bowl LVIII with a special live broadcast from Bikini Bottom, and SpongeBob SquarePants kicked off the huge occasion with a new performance of the classic "Sweet Victory." SpongeBob SquarePants is now celebrating 25 years since its original premiere with Nickelodeon, and teamed up with CBS Sports for Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom, which had SpongeBob and Patrick join the commentator booth for the big game alongside other Bikini Bottom and Nickelodeon stars giving kids a fun new way to enjoy. And this all started with a new take on the famous "Sweet Victory."

"Sweet Victory" was first introduced as the halftime show that Squidward and Bikini Bottom's residents had practiced for in the now classic episode, "Band Geeks," and ever since it's taken on a whole new life with fans to the point where fans had wanted the Super Bowl Halftime Show to actually be a SpongeBob performance of the song but had been disappointed when that didn't happen. Now that SpongeBob has taken over Super Bowl LVIII, we've finally got the "Sweet Victory" show we've wanted for a long, long time. Check it out below:

It's finally here: Sweet Victory, Super Bowl XLVIII Edition 🧽 🏈 🎸 pic.twitter.com/5UpANmPbHL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

SpongeBob's Performs "Sweet Victory" at Super Bowl 58

Kicking off exclusively with Nickelodeon on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (ET), Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom features SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) joining the Nickelodeon booth alongside CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to help call the game. It's a huge start to the franchise's 25th Anniversary that all started with a new take on one of its best moments!

When asked by ComicBook.com about who's winning the Super Bowl this year, Tom Kenny responded hoping that the families watching the broadcast win at the end of the day, "Yeah, I think Bikini Bottom is taking it home. I think if there's a win, hopefully who's winning are the families that are going to be able to watch the Super Bowl together with this added element of cartoon silliness along with all the bone crunching, gladiatorial champion-shipping. So I think it's great. I think it's really cool. And it's amazing to be a part of the biggest sporting event that exists."

