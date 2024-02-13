SpongeBob SquarePants Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Super Bowl Takeover

The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants went viral with their live commentary on Super Bowl LVIII, and Nickelodeon shared a behind-the-scenes look at how it was all pulled off! It was a big year for SpongeBob SquarePants fans as not only is the series celebrating its 25th Anniversary, but things kicked off with a full special Super Bowl LVIII broadcast for Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom featured a live augmented reality take on SpongeBob and Patrick making live commentary on the game, and the duo has gone viral for many of their off the cuff moments reacting to the game's biggest moments.

As for how this was actually pulled off in real time, Nickelodeon shared a behind the scenes look on TikTok at Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star) showing off the tech they were going to use for the occasion to bring their characters to life in real time. The resulting effect seemed to have been a hit with the families who had tuned into the Nickelodeon broadcast of the big game, and now fans get to see how the duo geared up for the event itself. Check it out below:

SpongeBob Takes Over the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom was a special broadcast of the game aired on Nickelodeon that featured

SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) joining the new Nickelodeon booth alongside CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to help call the game. They were also joined by Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), making her sideline reporting debut, and Larry the Lobster (Mr. Lawrence) providing more live commentary.

Dora the Explorer (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Colton Spence) on hand to help explaining penalty calls, and NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter also reported live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV during the game. Things started out with a new version of the now famous "Sweet Victory" performance scene from the classic "Band Geeks" episode too, and was only the first of many wacky surprises that fans were treated to during the game.

