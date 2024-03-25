SpongeBob SquarePants Is Getting a Real-Life Restaurant

SpongeBob SquarePants is branching out into our world with its first official real life restaurant, and soon fans in Brazil will be able to check it out at hopefully prices not set by Mr. Krabs! Scheduled to open in Sao Paolo, Brazil later this April, Bob Esponja – Burguer & Restaurante will be the first official standalone restaurant for the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. In partnership with Fan&Food, this new restaurant will specialized food areas, areas for children's entertainment, retail stores, and more within the same space. All the while fans will be able to show off their love for SpongeBob SquarePants.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Esponja – Burguer & Restaurante will span across two floors, 1,000 square meters, and will feature a capacity for 254 visitors with special themed areas. With four food areas, a retail space, and two spaces meant for kids, this new SpongeBob SquarePants restaurant will be part of the Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences division, a division that has already overseen the launch of 50 different restaurants around the world.

What Is The SpongeBob Restaurant?

The first floor of the SpongeBob SquarePants restaurant will feature 144 seats with a Bikini Bottom inspired design, and a "The Flying Dutchman's Lounge" on the second floor with an area inspired by the Dutchman's ghostly ship. There will also be a specialized fine dining location with the "SpongeBob House" area in which fans will be able to check out "the first and only SpongeBob SquarePants-themed fine dining [spot] in the world with 70 seats. Customers will be able to enjoy a special menu created by renowned chef Heaven Delhaye."

New images from the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants restaurant in Sao Paolo have yet to be revealed as of the time of publication, but thankfully it seems to be avoiding all of the pitfalls that Mr. Krabs would set within the Krusty Krab. If you wanted to check out SpongeBob SquarePants for yourself, you can now find the first 12 seasons of the series now streaming with Paramount+. The animated classic is teased as such, "Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble."

via THR