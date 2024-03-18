SpongeBob Spinoff Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie Gets New Poster and Release Date

Netflix has wrangled a new look at Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. The feature-length SpongeBob spinoff — which teams karate-chopping Texan squirrel Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) with her Bikini Bottom buddy SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) on a mission to the Lone Star State — also lassoed a release window: Saving Bikini Bottom surfaces on Netflix this summer.

Below, see the new poster featuring Sandy, SpongeBob, Sandy's Texan relatives, and the Kamp Koral gang: Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence).

Per the synopsis: "Bikini Bottom has been stolen! Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob watch in disbelief as everyone's favorite town is scooped up out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. Now, Sandy and SpongeBob must go on an epic quest to Sandy's home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the gang before time runs out."

Nickelodeon, which produces the Sinking Ship Entertainment-animated production, describes Saving Bikini Bottom as a blend of animation and live-action that "brings all the charm and irreverence" of the beloved Nicktoon "to the wild west."

Alongside the returning SpongeBob cast, the new movie features the voices of Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Johnny Knoxville (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Craig Robinson (The Office), Grey DeLisle (The Fairly Oddparents), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Family Switch), and Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things).

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is streaming only on Netflix this summer.

Where to Stream SpongeBob SquarePants

The first 12 seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants — spanning 1999-2021 — are available to watch as part of the SpongeBob Collection on Paramount+. The streamer is also home to episodes of the animated series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, The SpongeBob Universe Special: The Tidal Zone, and the feature films The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.