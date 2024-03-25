Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Announces Special Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the big franchises making their anime debut this Spring, and it's going all out with a special premiere in Japan! Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga is one of the latest hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to be getting an official anime adaptation this year, and thus it's one of the most intriguing new releases of the Spring. Because while it might not have the draw as some of the other action manga releases, it's about to get a lot more attention with the premiere of its new anime.

Mission: Yozakura Family is set to premiere next month as part of the upcoming wave of Spring 2024 anime releases, and it's going all out for its debut. The anime has announced that on the day of its premiere, Mission: Yozakura Family will be airing its first episode on Universal Studios Japan. The anime is also getting a special radio show overseas as well starring the cast shortly after its airing. You can check out the announcement for Mission: Yozakura Family's anime premiere below.

How to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family will be premiering in Japan on April 7th, but it has yet to reveal any international licensing or streaming plans as of the time of this writing. Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts of the anime for Silver Link with Mizuki Takahashi designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music. The main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

If you wanted to look into the original manga before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

Are you excited for the Mission: Yozakura Family anime to get such big treatment? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!