Spy x Family: Anime Extra Mission Announced

Spy x Family had a pretty big year last year with two major anime offerings, and now the anime is coming back as part of a special new event announced for Japan! Following the massive success of the first season adapting Tatsuya Endo's original manga series, the Spy x Family anime returned last year with both a full second season of the TV anime and a feature film debut, Spy x Family Code: White. But with the end of both of these releases, fans have been curious to see whether or not there's a future set in stone for the anime franchise just yet.

Spy x Family Season 3 has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but the anime still has plenty to celebrate. Spy x Family has announced a new event kicking off in Japan on June 9th, Spy x Family Anime Extra Mission. This event will feature live dubbing from the cast, and more but is still keeping much of what it has to offer under wraps. But to celebrate this new special event, Spy x Family: Anime Extra Mission has debuted a fun poster that you can check out below:

What's Next for the Spy x Family Anime?

While it was first released across Japan last year, Spy x Family Code: White will be hitting theaters in the United States beginning on April 19th. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

