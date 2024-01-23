Spy x Family Manga Tackles Horror With a Clue-Inspired Update

Spy x Family recently just wrapped up an arc all about Anya Forger as she took her final exams at Eden Academy, and the newest chapter of the series offered a refresher with a Horror inspired chapter that took on a Clue like murder mystery! Spy x Family's manga has been putting Anya through the wringer for its latest few chapters as she had been studying hard to pass the final exams of her first term, and thankfully this all paid off with some mixed success seen in the previous chapter. As the manga gets ready for its next arc, we're back in the midst of its fun slice of life adventures.

Spy x Family's manga picks up shortly after Anya ended her first term with Eden Academy, and Loid hilariously agrees to take Anya and the rest of the family skiing after she sees it on an episode of Bondman. It's a reward for her success in getting another Stella Star (while Loid tries to ignore the Tonitrus Bolt), but it soon all takes a turn for the worse as the Forger Family is caught up in a murder mystery with a mystery assailant (that Anya figures out right away thanks to her telekinetic powers).

(Photo: Shueisha)

Spy x Family Chapter 94 Murder Mystery Explained

Spy x Family Chapter 94 sees the Forger Family stranded and needing to stay in a mountain resort when a blizzard closes the roads. In this resort they meet a group of university students who tell them about a legend of a murderous "Red Snowman" in the area. Soon enough, one of these college students is stabbed in the back in the middle of the night and it sparks a new mystery. Loid swings into action quickly as he not only saves this kid's life, but he also repairs the phone lines after they had been cut by the assailant.

Loid quickly figures out that someone there is the murder, and Anya's mind reading powers sees her discover that the attacker was actually the owner of the lodge who hates the college kids because they always make a big mess. After using Bond's power to see the future, Anya gets Loid to check at a certain place at a certain time and he catches the lodger owner in the middle of another attack. It's all quickly resolved soon after, and Anya's hilariously happy that she was involved in something so exciting.

What did you think of Spy x Family's own murder mystery? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!