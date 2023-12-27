Will Spy x Family Get a Season 3?

Spy x Family ended its second season with its final episode airing this Fall, and with a new movie hitting theaters in Japan, now the question is whether or not the anime is returning for a Season 3 in the future! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga was such a massive success that following its end, it was quickly announced that the anime would be returning for both a full second season of the TV anime and a new movie in 2023. But what are the franchise's plans for 2024 and beyond?

Spy x Family Season 2 aired its final episode this past week, and with it ended with a promo thanking fans for watching and teased "See You Next x Mission." This is far from a confirmation of a Season 3, but it's a tease for the anime's continuation overall. It's hard not to imagine the franchise returning for another season considering its success (and the movie taking over the box office with its debut weekend definitely helps), but it's just a matter of figuring out when we'll get to see it's comeback.

What's Next for Spy x Family in 2024?

While Spy x Family Season 3 has yet to be announced, fans will soon get to see the new movie for themselves when it gets an international release next year. Spy x Family Code: White is now in theaters in Japan with Crunchyroll confirming they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America in 2024 with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio. There has yet to be a release date set for its international release as of the time of this writing, but Crunchyroll teases the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

