Spy x Family Code: White English Dub Trailer Released

Spy x Family is ready to bring its movie overseas at last. Back in December, Spy x Family Code: White went live, and it was their fans united with the Forger Family in theaters. The much-anticipated film kept audiences on their toes as they watched Anya undertake a wild new adventure with her parents. Now, the movie has earned its U.S. release date, and an English dub trailer has been unveiled in its wake.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Spy x Family Code: White is nothing short of stylish. We are able to hear the English dub cast in all its glory as Yor and Loid prepare for a trip. With Anya at their side, the parents are set on an out-of-country vacation in this film, but things go wrong before long.

If you are not familiar with Spy x Family Code: White, the movie went live last winter in Japan to rave reviews. The film, which will debut in America on April 19th, puts Loid in a difficult spot when Operation Strix is put under scrutiny. The secret agent is told he will be replaced for Operation Strip, so Loid takes Anya on a trip in a final bid to impress his handlers and her school. However, the vacation ends up revealing a secret plot against world peace which Anya must help diffuse. Directed by Takashi Katagiri, Spy x Family Code: White is a solid addition to the hit anime, and its English dub is as perfect as ever in this new trailer.

For those not caught up with the main series, Spy x Family season one and two are now streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

