Spy x Family Code: White U.S. Release Date Announced

Spy x Family is coming to theaters with its very first movie, and Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have finally set a United States release date for Spy x Family Code: White! The anime franchise taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series returned in a massive way last year with both a full second season of the anime and its very first movie. Hitting theaters through Japan last Winter, it was previously announced that it would be getting an international release some time this year. But thanks to a new update from Sony, it's now revealed it won't be too long from now.

Spy x Family Code: White is the first big screen outing for the anime and features a brand new story not seen in the anime or manga releases. It's been a huge hit at the box office in Japan ever since it launched, and now it's hoping to repeat that success when it finally releases in the United States. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have announced that Spy x Family Code: White will be coming to theaters on April 19th, and it will feature both Japanese and English language dubbed audio releases.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Spy x Family Code: White U.S. Release Date

Spy x Family Code: White will be hitting theaters in the United States on April 19th, and original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Will you be checking out the Spy x Family movie when it comes to theaters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!