Spy x Family Code: White Trailer, Poster Released

Spy x Family is currently working through its second season of the TV anime with new episodes this Fall, and Spy x Family has dropped a new look at its big movie debut with a new trailer and poster for Spy x Family Code: White! Spy x Family announced that following the end of the first season the anime would be returning for both a proper second season, but its first anime movie for theaters as well. Spy x Family's new movie will be debuting later this year in Japan, and now fans have gotten to see the best look at it yet.

Spy x Family Code: White will be featuring a brand new story overseen by original creator Tatsuya Endo that has not been seen in the anime or manga releases in the past, and it's teasing a snowy location and a dangerous new mission that involves all three members of the Forger family being in distress. You can check out the newest trailer for Spy x Family Code: White in the video above, and the newest poster for the upcoming movie below.

What to Know for the Spy x Family Movie

Spy x Family Code: White will be making its debut in theaters and IMAX across Japan beginning on December 22nd, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

New members to the voice cast for the original characters include the previously announced likes of Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijider, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F. As for the TV anime series, Spy x Family Season 2 is now airing new episodes through the rest of the Fall and you can catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with the first two seasons now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think of the newest trailer and poster for the Spy x Family Code: White movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!