Spy x Family Loses Top Spot in Streaming to a Surprising Anime

Spy x Family is easily one of the biggest new anime series of 2022. Introducing the Forger Family to viewers, the series was brought to life by a partnership between Wit and CloverWorks, but it seems that despite its popularity, the time has finally come for the series to be dethroned. For many weeks, Spy x Family was sitting pretty at the top of the charts when it came to streaming services in Japan, though it seems a surprising contender has knocked them off the top spot.

Before being dethroned, Spy x Family had been the "most watched anime and tv show on Japanese streaming and VOD services" for fourteen weeks, with the surprising contender, Kingdom, managing to overtake it. While Kingdom might not be as big in the West as the story of the Forgers, the fourth season's arrival gave it a serious boost in Japan. Surprisingly enough, Spy x Family was also unable to claim the number two spot, as One Piece was able to take the runner-up title thanks in part to the recent release of One Piece: Red, the fifteenth film in the franchise that focuses on the return of Red-Haired Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, Uta.

The series from CloverWorks and Wit recently went on hiatus following the conclusion of its first cours, with new episodes set to arrive this fall. Spy x Family might be one of the biggest new series of 2022, but it will have some serious competition when it returns this October as that month is one of the biggest in the history of the medium. October will see the return of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and To Your Eternity to name a few. On top of these comebacks, October will also see the arrival of the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, which is marked as one of the most anticipated anime adaptations in recent memory. It will definitely be interesting to see which anime is able to take the number one spot this fall.

Luckily, Spy x Family fans have a lot to look forward to with its return this fall, and while a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, it's a surefire bet that the story of the Forgers will continue on the small screen.

What do you think of Spy x Family being knocked off of the top spot of streaming in Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.

Via TV Fandom Lounge