Spy x Family Cliffhanger Sets Up Loid's Worst Nightmare

Spy x Family has been throwing a few wrenches into Loid Forger's overall Operation Strix mission lately, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter just might be the biggest piece of trouble yet as it sets the stage for the super spy's worst nightmare! The Forger Family might have just gotten their lives together started with the anime adaptation's debut earlier this Spring, but Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has gone far beyond this point in terms of Operation Strix's momentum. But after Anya made a few more mistakes at school, Loid has been trying to figure out the best way to move forward with the mission.

Couple this with the fact that Yor Forger now has a connection with a new member of the Desmond Family, Melinda, as of the latest chapters of the series, and now Loid has many things to consider in order to continue with his mission. He's got some major targets on his back now, and now one has been brazenly put on him as the final moments from the latest chapter of the series sees the director from the hospital he's working at report him as a spy.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Previous chapters of the series have alluded to the fact that it's very easy for others to report those who they see as suspicious as spies against the government. It's why both Loid and Yor needed their current partnership and family to continue to do their own private work, and we see it come to fruition with Chapter 67 Part One. Fans are introduced to more of Loid's work in the hospital as it's revealed that all those around him have been charmed by Loid's efforts. But the director, Gerald Gorey, hates him for all of this love and attention.

He tries to sabotage Loid and make him look bad to the others, and when none of these efforts work out and Loid's seen talking to Fiona (who's really Nightfall, a fellow spy), this pushes Gerald to the edge. The final moments of the chapter see Gerald then call in to report Loid as a spy as a final way to get rid of him, and now Loid has the hugest target on his back yet. He's really going to need his spy skills to get out of this one without a hitch.

Do you think Loid is going to be able to talk his way out of suspicion of being a spy? What do you think this will mean for the series going forward? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!