Spy x Family Celebrates Yor x Loid With Viral '90s Makeover

The first cour of Spy x Family is almost over, and fans are already obsessed with its rag-tag family. It goes without saying that Anya is one of this year's anime breakouts, but Loid and Yor are holding their own. In fact, the two make up one of anime's best ships these days, and one artist is honoring their romance with a special '90s tribute.

The artwork comes courtesy of hanavbara over on Twitter as you can see below. The freelance artist has done plenty of anime pieces in their time, so it was only a matter of when Spy x Family came into the picture. It seems the summer was the perfect season to spice up the couple, and their '90s makeover is beyond adorable.

As you can tell, Loid is seen with some old-school shojo features, and the aesthetic suits the spy perfectly. His usual suit combo would make Sailor Moon swoon, but the guardian would have to get through Yor first. After all, the Thorn Princess is as beautiful as she is deadly. Yor absolutely nails this classic look, so you can see why tens of thousands of fans have shared this makeover online.

Whether in canon or through fan art, Yor x Loid has become an unsinkable ship. The pair might be in a fake marriage right now, but Spy x Family fans are desperate to see the couple realize their real feelings towards one another. And when that happens, well – Anya might end up with a little sibling down the line!

If you have not met the Forger family just yet, you can catch up on their adventures right now. Crunchyroll is streaming season one of Spy x Family with new episodes going live each week. As for the manga, Viz Media oversees the series stateside, and its latest chapter just went live this past weekend!

What do you think about this old-school take on Loid x Yor? Are you obsessed with this Spy x Family couple?